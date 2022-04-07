Merin Thomas, a junior at James M. Bennett High School, is representing the nearly 900,000 students in Maryland Public Schools as the 2022-2023 Student Member of the Maryland State Board of Education. Thomas has attended Wicomico County Public Schools since 2010, first at Pemberton Elementary and then at Salisbury Middle and James M. Bennett High. In addition to English, Thomas is fluent in Hindi and Malayalam, and she is endeavoring to learn American Sign Language. She was born in India, the daughter of Thomas Abraham and Reena Thomas, who immigrated to the United States with their children.

Thomas is pictured with Senator Mary Beth Carozza in Annapolis. Submitted Photos