The Seahawks and the Mallards faced off in the Pink Game at Decatur last Wednesday in a game played for the benefit of a local child facing illness. It’s always special when the Seahawks and Mallards face off and last week, it was the Seahawks coming out on top, 16-4. Worcester rallied with a 12-5 win over Gunston last Friday, their first win of the young season.