Decatur Girls Rout Worcester Prep, 16-4

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team got the better of Worcester Prep, 16-4, in the annual neighborhood rivalry game.

The Seahawks and the Mallards faced off in the Pink Game at Decatur last Wednesday in a game played for the benefit of a local child facing illness. It’s always special when the Seahawks and Mallards face off and last week, it was the Seahawks coming out on top, 16-4. Worcester rallied with a 12-5 win over Gunston last Friday, their first win of the young season.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.