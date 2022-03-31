OCEAN CITY – A construction worker was injured at a project at 11th Street on Wednesday afternoon and fell to the ground multiple stories below.

Around 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday, the Ocean City Fire Department responded to a serious industrial construction accident at 11th Street and Edgewater Avenue.

According to Ocean City Fire Department Public Information Officer Ryan Whittington, a construction worker was injured by construction equipment at the project, causing serious injuries to his upper body.

The injured worker then fell from the third-floor balcony to the ground below.

Ocean City paramedics treated the priority-one male patient at the scene, and he was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore by Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 4 with life-threatening injuries.

No update on the victim’s condition was known as of late Wednesday.