International Essay Competition Winners Awarded

Students AOcean City-Berlin Optimist Club Chair Frances Pilarski visited Worcester Preparatory School to award this year’s International Essay Competition winners. Angeline Todorov (‘25) of Berlin placed first and Jayden Scopp (‘25) placed third. The topic of this year’s essay was, “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?” Pictured, from left are WPS Assistant Head of School/Head of Upper School Mike Grosso, Scopp, Todorov and Pilarski. Submitted Photos