ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Avoid having someone else take credit for the project you started by finishing it yourself. Then it will be you lovely Lambs who will be wearing those well-deserved laurels.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The facts about a new opportunity are still emerging. Wait until they’re all out in the open, and then use your keen business sense to help make the right decision.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might feel confused, even hurt by a friend who suddenly puts distance between you. If she or he won’t discuss it, don’t push it. An explanation should come in time.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your willingness to be part of the team opens doors that had been shut to you. Keep them open by keeping your promises even when your commitment seems to be wavering.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Congratulations. You’re really getting things done to purr-fection. And don’t forget to take a catnap now and again to keep those energy levels up and bristling for action.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your “plain-talking” honesty is admirable. But sometimes sharp words can leave painful scars. Be careful that what you say doesn’t come back to hurt you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A stress-filled period takes a positive turn as you deal with the underlying problem. Act now to avoid a recurrence by changing some basic rules in your relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your rising energy levels make it easier for you to achieve some important objectives. This could lead to a big boost in how you’re perceived, both at home and on the job.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A changing picture begins to emerge as you learn more about an offer that seemed so right but could be so wrong. Look to a trusted adviser for guidance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Spiritual aspects are strong. Take time to reflect on the path you’re on and where you hope it will lead you. It’s also a good time to reach out to loved ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You could be assuming far too many responsibilities, whether it’s at work or in personal matters. Be careful that you’re not weighed down by them.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You’re getting closer to your goals. And since nothing succeeds like success (or the promise thereof), don’t be surprised to find new supporters swimming alongside you.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are always the first to try new ventures and confront new challenges. You inspire others with your courage to follow your bold example.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.