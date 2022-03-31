Wor-Wic Community College was named as a gold-level Military Friendly School in the small community college category for 2022-2023 by VIQTORY, a veteran-owned company whose mission is to assist military personnel transitioning into civilian life. The Military Friendly Schools list honors the colleges, universities and trade schools nationwide that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members and veterans as students. Wor-Wic was one of just 282 schools nationwide to receive the gold-level award for its leading practices, outcomes and effective programs. More than 1,800 schools participated in the organization’s survey. Veterans, active-duty members, National Guard reservists and eligible family members can use one of several VA GI Bill educational benefits while attending college, as well as active duty and reserve tuition assistance. Pictured, from left, are veteran student Chelsea Ward, Director of Veterans Services Fred Howard, and veteran students Jessica Panuco and Yezmin Rogers in Wor-Wic Community College’s veterans and military student lounge. Submitted Image

SNOW HILL – The Town of Snow Hill is pleased to announce the official hiring of Economic Development Director Lorissa McAllister, who has been serving the town as interim media, marketing and promotions coordinator since October 2021.

Recognizing the need for this position’s restructuring as well as the town’s increasing need for economic development leadership, town leadership created the new position of economic development director. After the position was advertised, three candidates were interviewed and carefully considered. The mayor, council and town manager unanimously supported the decision to hire McAllister, who has dedicated her work to the town’s forward progress through several programs and initiatives, such as managing Arts on the River 1st Fridays, hosting the kick-off meeting for the revival of the Arts & Entertainment District program, actively serving and leading on the Main Street Committee, and creating the first Business Incentives package for the town, to name a few.

McAllister had the following comments after the announcement: “In recent months Snow Hill has gained enormous momentum towards sustainable growth and community building. I have been fortunate enough to be involved in many of the projects and initiatives behind that momentum for the past six months as interim media, marketing, and promotions coordinator. I am greatly looking forward to continuing my involvement and contributing my skillset to fortify the business climate in Snow Hill as the director of economic development. Snow Hill is my home, and seeing it prosper is my passion. I am elated to be a member of the strong team of town hall staff and community stakeholders who are working so hard to strengthen our town!”

Additionally, the mayor and town manager decided to promote Margot Resto from administrative assistant to deputy town manager to better recognize the responsibilities and unique challenges faced on a daily basis compared to those of a typical administrative assistant. They wanted to recognize Resto for the tasks that she had already been performing as well as additional responsibilities taken on over the more than two years of her service to the town.

“I am truly grateful for the mayor, council and town manager’s recognition and promotion, and I treasure the opportunity to come to work every day for the town and together with town staff,” she said. “It’s an excellent team of people whom I admire and respect.”

Rick Pollitt, the town manager of Snow Hill had this to say about the newest changes: “In my brief time with the Town of Snow Hill, I have to say that I have been extremely impressed by the high quality and dedication of all our town staff. Ms. Resto has truly served the citizens well for quite a while covering every town issue from one end to the other and keeping the process of government transparent and responsive to the peoples’ needs and is already performing as a deputy town manager.”

He continued, “Ms. McAllister wears so many hats, all designed to improve the economic climate of the community, that appointing her as our first economic development director was just an acknowledgement of the great work she has been doing for many months. So happy the mayor and council have recognized their good work in this way.”

Expansion Announced

OCEAN CITY – Leading outdoor hospitality specialist, Blue Water, announced that its valued partner, Sea Rocket, has expanded their operations to a new location in Bradenton Beach, Fla., as well as added a second boat to their fleet in the existing Fort Lauderdale, Fla., location. The popular water activities organization will now be providing parasailing sessions from both Florida locations in Fort Lauderdale Beach and from their new slip at the Bradenton Beach Marina.

As of last month, guests visiting the Bradenton Beach Sea Rocket location can experience parasailing above some of the most beautiful waters and beaches in America. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the incredible views of Anna Maria Island, Bradenton, and Longboat Key from above, and will also see many unique coastal treasures of the area during the trip including Egmont Key, the historic Cortez fishing villages, and the abundance of wildlife that frequents Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

“The Anna Maria/Bradenton area is an incredible vacation destination that attracts millions of tourists a year. The area is unique in how it has maintained its historical roots,” said Will Wangel, general manager of Sea Rocket. “We are excited to work with Bradenton Beach Marina, which already offers an array of first-class adventures on the water and can’t wait to add parasailing to the offerings.”

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale’s Sea Rocket location has added a second boat to their fleet, so they can serve even more customers and keep up with the demand of this highly sought-after vacation experience.

The new boat can carry up to 12 passengers and two crew members and represents a significant expansion for Sea Rocket’s Fort Lauderdale Beach location, which was initially opened at the beginning of 2021.

“We have an irreplicable location in magnificent Downtown Fort Lauderdale, right next to the Bahia Mar Resort,” Wangel said. “The first-class team at Suntex Marinas, which owns and operates all the dockage of the resort, has been a great partner to us. We look forward to working with them into the future.”

“Sea Rocket has been helping guests experience the sights and thrills of the ocean in Ocean City since 1986. We are so excited to have Sea Rocket expanding to new and fantastic destinations while carrying on the standard of service and knowledgeable staff that takes this attraction to the next level,” said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. “We look forward to watching Sea Rocket grow alongside Blue Water, so we can bring these unforgettable experiences to guests at many of our waterfront destinations.”

Assistant Vice President Named

OCEAN CITY – Reid Tingle, president and CEO of Bank of Ocean City, along with the Board of Directors, is pleased to announce the promotion of Amanda Maness to the position of assistant vice president.

Maness joined Bank of Ocean City in March of 2019 and works in the West Ocean City branch as our applications specialist. Maness has over 16 years of experience in the banking industry. In addition to her work at the bank, Maness is immersed in community service and it is her passion to be involved in many forms of community outreach.

Bank of Ocean City is a locally-owned, independent community bank. Established in 1916, the bank has five branch offices: 904 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island, Del.; 10005 Golf Course Rd., West Ocean City, Md.; 5900 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, Md.; 11001 Nicholas Lane, Ocean Pines, Md.; and 627 William Street, Berlin, Md.