Property currently owned by the Harrison family is under consideration for a sports complex is located west of Stephen Decatur High School. File Photo

(The following is a press release from Worcester County.)

SNOW HILL — The Worcester County Commissioners will host a public hearing on a proposal to purchase 95.521 acres of property in the Berlin/West Ocean City area and identified on Tax Map 25 as Parcel 89 to develop a sports complex, using a portion of the proceeds from general obligation bond funds of $11,198,830 in FY23 to fund acquisition, design, and development costs. The public hearing will take place in the Stephen Decatur High School auditorium in Berlin on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 6 p.m.

The main purpose for the sports complex, which is included in the FY23-FY27 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), is to provide county residents and guests with more recreational programming and event opportunities by providing additional field space. Conceptual plans for this project include multi-purpose fields, with restrooms, parking, and concessions for recreation and travel sports. Additional park amenities would include walking trails, ponds, and a playground.

The sports complex is one of many projects in the CIP totaling $200,321,677 that are proposed over the five-year period. A separate public hearing will take place during the commissioners’ regularly-scheduled April 5 meeting to receive comments on proposed bond bills for additional CIP projects to be completed in the near term, including the Stephen Decatur Middle School addition, Snow Hill Middle School and Cedar Chapel Special School roof replacement, public safety logistical storage facility design and development, County Jail Phase 2 improvements, and a belt filter press water and wastewater project in the Ocean Pines Sanitary Service Area.