Crews responded to Balte Road in West Ocean City Friday night for a propane leak. They burned off the remaining propane in the tank. Submitted image.

SNOW HILL– A propane leak on Friday and a house fire on Saturday kept emergency responders busy over the weekend.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Worcester County Special Hazards Response Team responded to Balte Road in West Ocean City on March 25 for a significant propane leak, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office. Upon arrival Friday night, fire units observed a 250-gallon underground propane tank at 40% capacity that was leaking before the shut off valve feeding the residence.

After consulting with the Maryland Department of the Environment Emergency Response Division, responders determined that because the location of the leak was unknown the best course of action would be to burn off or flare the remaining propane in the tank. After a lengthy operation, Maryland Department of the Environment Hazmat specialists from Baltimore responded with specialized equipment and rendered the situation safe early Saturday morning, according to the fire marshal’s office. The tank was owned by Sharp Energy of Dover and no injuries were reported in the incident.

“Fire Marshal Jeffrey McMahon reminds the public to take propane leaks seriously and call the local fire service if a leak is detected as soon as practical,” the news release reads.

On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., the Berlin Fire Company was alerted to a residential structure fire on Carey Road in Berlin. Responding units reported smoke and fire coming from the attic of the home, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office. When responders entered and searched the residence, two dogs were located though one died as a result of the fire.

Crews from Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Showell, Bishopville and Selbyville assisted Berlin during the incident. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and originated from a clothes dryer in the home’s laundry room, according to the release from the fire marshal’s office.

At the south end of the county, the fire marshal’s office is investigating a shed fire that occurred Sunday night around 9 p.m. The Stockton Volunteer Fire Company responded to an alert and arrived to find a 10×10 shed fully involved with fire. A family dog located in the shed at the time of the fire was saved. The cause of the fire remains undetermined and anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666.