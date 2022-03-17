Kitty Wrench Named Kiwanian of the Month for February

by

Community EKiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Tim Lund, left, named Kitty Wrench, right, Kiwanian of the Month for February.  She’s someone who is always there and always doing things, lots of which are behind the scene.  Last fall, Wrench again chaired the successful annual coat drive.  This award is above and beyond things like the coat drive.