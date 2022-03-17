Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing-.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

March 18: Fried Chicken Dinner

Berlin Fire Company will hold carryout dinner 4:30-7 p.m. (until sold out) featuring fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, string beans and roll for $12.

March 18: Fish Dinner

Bowen United Methodist Church in New-ark is having a fish dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. Platters are $10 and include flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread and dessert.

March 18-20: Annual Home Show

Home, Condo & Outdoor show plus art & craft fair at the Ocean City Convention Center, 40th Street. Hundreds of pros offering thousands of ideas…decorating, remodeling, accessorizing, and more. Hours Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Admission. oceanpromotions.info.

March 19: St. Joseph’s Festival

In less than a month, Ocean City’s largest Italian-American festival will reopen its doors for the first time in two years. Inside, the aroma of homecooked Italian foods will greet visitors, from minestrone soup to pasta and meatballs and sausages, fried dough specialties, and baked goods, breads, cakes, muffins and more. All from the kitchens and recipes of local Italian-American home cooks. Event will be held in St. Andrew’s Hall, Sinepuxent Avenue and 144th Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The festival is sponsored by the Ocean City Lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy. Proceeds are used to fund scholarships and charitable causes.

Food may be the essence of this annual celebration, but it is not the only attraction. As in past years, the St. Joseph’s Festival will feature raffles for over-stuffed gift baskets, silent auctions with local bargains from restaurants, local stores and grocery stores, the sale of specialty Italian items, and St. Joseph articles for sale. Also available to bid on will be tickets from area professional sports teams, as well as team-themed gift baskets. All of this will come with a backdrop of Italian music provided by Baltimore’s Mario Monaldi band.

March 19: Fried Chicken Dinner

Drive-thru pickup only at New Hope United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until in Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, roll and dessert. Cost $14. 410-543-8244.

March 19: History Lesson

What did African American education look like in the early 20th century? Join Dr. Clara Small (Salisbury University professor emeritus) at the Germantown School (10223 Trappe Road in Berlin) from 10 a.m.-noon to learn about the role of Rosenwald schools in shaping Worcester County education. Meet students who attended the Germantown School, one of 11 Rosenwald schools in Worcester County and tour the school museum. Seating will be limited. COVID protocols will be followed. Register by email germantownschool@gmail.com or call Karen Prengaman (443-235-9803). For more information, visit the Germantown School Facebook page.

March 19: Drive-Thru Luncheon

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road. Features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

March 22: Medicare Class

If you are getting ready to turn 65 in the next 6 months, or will be signing up for Medicare soon, MAC’s “Aging Into Medicare” class is for you from 2-4 p.m. Registration is required and class size is limited. Masks must be worn while in the MAC building. Turning age 65 is a time when major Medicare planning takes place.

This free class will provide you with in-formation needed to make your best Medicare decisions, and how to avoid possible penalties and delays in coverage for failure to enroll during the specified Initial Enrollment Period. Discussion also will include how Medicare works, what it covers, and how and when to apply. The class will be presented by Michelle Parker, coordinator of MAC’s State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). To register for a class, call 410-742-0505, Ext 150.

March 22-24: Safe Boating Course

The Ocean City Power Squadron will pre-sent a three-night comprehensive safe boating course. This nine-hour course will be given on three nights. This includes a review and exam on the last night. There is a $20 fee for the course material. Middle and high school students can take the course, including material, for free. Registration information can be obtained by emailing ocpsabc@gmail.com. The course will run from 6-9 p.m. each night. Anyone born after July 1, 1972, is required to satisfactorily complete a safe boating class to operate a recreational vessel or personal watercraft in Maryland (Jan. 1, 1978 in Delaware).

March 24: Pfizer Vaccine Clinic

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Atlantic Health Center. 9714 Healthway Drive, Berlin.

This clinic is for those ages 5 and older. Registration is required. To register, please visit www.agh.care/vaccine.

March 24: Card, Game Party

The Republican Women of Worcester County will hold the fundraiser and luncheon at The Grand Hotel, 2100 Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To order lunch and sign up for a game table go to gopwomenofworcester-.org, download the February newsletter, print the registration form, fill out your players Card and Game information and mail it along with your group’s payment to RWWC Card Party, P.O. Box 1292, Berlin, Md. 21811. All are invited, $25 per person.

March 26: Annual Oyster Roast

The Snow Hill Oyster Roast has become a town staple over the past 11 years. This all-you-can-eat style event features local vendors who serve up unique, and delicious, oyster-based dishes. In addition to the amazing food, attendees will enjoy two live bands, bottomless beer, prizes, and more. Tickets sell out quick though so be sure to grab yours while you can! This event is one you will not want to miss. Purchase tickets at snowhillchamber.com.

March 26: Bull and Oyster Roast

Sons of the American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Philadelphia Avenue will host from 4-7 p.m. Includes pit beef, oysters, hot dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, cheese tray, dessert and draft beer. Music with DJ Mikey Cost $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Tickets available at the post or call 410-289-3166. Tickets are limited.

March 26: Lincoln Day Dinner

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee will host the Ocean City Fontainebleau Hotel. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. $75 per person. Make checks payable to WCRCC, PO Box 1432, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. For reservation form and to select your meal choice between beef medallions grilled salmon and chicken breast, call Loretta 443-614-4953 or Mary 443-880-3740.

March 26: AUCE Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville, MD. $8/adult and $4/child. Saturday, March 26th from 7am-10am. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

April 2: Spring Food Drive

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Food Lion in Ocean Pines. Members will be collecting canned goods, nonperishable food items, toiletries and monetary donations for local food banks. Food banks receiving donations this month include St. Mary’s/Holy Savior Church and St. Vincent de Paul Society (Ocean City), Sarah’s Pantry & Community Church (Berlin), Delmarva’s Homeless Helpers (Salisbury), Chincoteague Island Food Closet (Chincoteague, VA), and Shepherd’s Office (Georgetown, Del.). The needed items include ready-to-eat and microwave-ready meals, single-serve cereals, shelf stable milk, breakfast and granola bars, fruit cups, juice boxes, individual snack packs, cases of bottled water, and microwave rice cups. Additionally, baby/infant needs include formula, diapers, and wipes and one of the recipients is able to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables. Paper products, such as paper towels and toilet paper, and personal hygiene items, such as shampoo, soap, toothbrush and paste in regular or travel size, are also needed. Monetary donations will be used to purchase additional food items to ensure well-rounded donations are provided to each organization.

April 8: Annual Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding their annual cash bingo at the main station on Friday, April 8. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early birds begin at 5:45 p.m. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. There will be 20 regular games, two specials and jackpot and a 50/50 raffle. Food and beverages available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your limited tickets.