Worcester Prep Supports Worcester Goes Purple

by

Community COnly Positive Stories founders, Dylan Simons and Hunter Simons, working with their classmates at Worcester Prep have collected items needed for the local homeless to support Worcester Goes Purple’s outreach. Pictured are Dylan Simons, Hunter Simons, Dillon Scopp, Jayden Scopp, Ryan Lenox, not pictured, Gavin Conaway, Ava Conaway, Alesky Klimins, Claire Windrow, Moorea Phillips, Izzy Huber, Venesska Hall, Connor Ferguson, Sara Freih and Cole Myers.