NEWARK – Concerns about book banning dominated a school board meeting this week. Dozens of citizens attended Tuesday’s Worcester County Board of Education meeting to share various concerns, the majority of which related to a library book under review. Though two community members asked the school system to review inclusion of the book “All Boys…
SNOW HILL – County officials agreed to hire legal counsel to fight what they consider an unfair education funding formula. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-2 to try to find legal counsel to find a way to address the state’s funding formula for education. The formula currently in place will require Worcester County…
OCEAN CITY – New food waste goals, partnerships and pilot programs are just some of the ways organizers of a resort composting initiative hope to expand operations in 2022. In a press conference held Tuesday, Go Green OC founder Josh Chamberlain and Ocean Compost LLC owner Garvey Heiderman, proprietor of The Hobbit Restaurant, announced plans…
SNOW HILL– School bus drivers approached the Worcester County Commissioners this week to ask for a pay increase. With no action from the Worcester County Board of Education following a presentation last month, school bus drivers took their case to the county commissioners. They told elected officials they’re struggling to cover expenses with what they’re…
