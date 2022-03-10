SALISBURY — A Lower Shore man was arrested this week after a Wicomico County grand jury indicted him on first-degree murder charges for a cold homicide case over 22 years ago.

Ryan Joseph Ellis, 32, of Princess Anne, was indicted by a Wicomico County grand jury on first-and second-degree murder charges. Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers arrested Ellis at his residence on Monday morning and he was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center where he is being held this week without bond.

According to investigators, MSP troopers responded to a residence on Route 50 in Hebron on Jan. 17, 2010 for a reported shooting incident. MSP troopers located the victim, Preston Morehouse, 20, of Melbourne, Fla., just inside the front door of the residence, according to police reports. Morehouse was declared deceased at the scene.

For 12 years, homicide detectives pursued the investigation before identifying Ellis as the suspect. The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office presented its case to the grand jury, which indicted Ellis. No other suspects have been charged.