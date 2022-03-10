Seahawks Represented on All-Conference Teams

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team was well-represented when the Bayside South conference end of season awards were announced last week.

Brycen Coleman was named to the All Bayside South Second Team. Coleman averaged a double-double on the season and led the team in average points per game and average rebounds per game. Named to the All Bayside South Honorable Mention team from Decatur were Trybe Wise, Zahkari Baker, Luke Mergott, Justin Fisher and Khi Reid. Joe Buxbaum was named to the Bayside South Senior All-Star Team.

The Seahawks enjoyed a solid season with an overall 14-8 record. Decatur beat Crofton, 54-46 in the state regional quarterfinals last week to advance, but then fell to Oxon Hill, 72-58, in the state regional semifinals to close out what was otherwise another successful season.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.