BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team was well-represented when the Bayside South conference end of season awards were announced last week.

Brycen Coleman was named to the All Bayside South Second Team. Coleman averaged a double-double on the season and led the team in average points per game and average rebounds per game. Named to the All Bayside South Honorable Mention team from Decatur were Trybe Wise, Zahkari Baker, Luke Mergott, Justin Fisher and Khi Reid. Joe Buxbaum was named to the Bayside South Senior All-Star Team.

The Seahawks enjoyed a solid season with an overall 14-8 record. Decatur beat Crofton, 54-46 in the state regional quarterfinals last week to advance, but then fell to Oxon Hill, 72-58, in the state regional semifinals to close out what was otherwise another successful season.