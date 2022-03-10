OC Lioness Club Brought the message of “Strengthen the Roots of Service”

by

Community DAt the February meeting of the Ocean City Lioness Club, 22B District Governor David Studley brought the message of “Strengthen the Roots of Service” to club members.  Pictured from the left are Past District Governor Norman Cathell, Ocean City President Bev Topfer, Second Vice President Kathy Crockett, First Vice President Carol Schoonover, District Governor David Studley,, Cabinet Treasurer Ronnie Door, and Cabinet Secretary Virginia Studley.