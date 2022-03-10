Loaded Crossbow Leads To Drug Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Snow Hill man was arrested last weekend after resort police found him in possession of a loaded crossbow and various quantities and methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle.

Around 3:10 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers patrolling in the downtown area observed a vehicle parked in a no parking zone on Caroline Street at the bay. Officers reportedly observed the interior lights on in the vehicle and the passenger side window was slightly opened, according to police reports.

The officers approached the vehicle with suspicious circumstances and a male suspect, later identified as Long Dam, 40, of Snow Hill, approached them from the dock area. As officers began to speak with Dam, they observed on a front seat a Wildcat-brand crossbow, which was cocked and loaded with a bolt in the rail, according to police reports.

Dam was detained at that point for having a loaded deadly weapon in his vehicle. During the interaction, officers detected the strong odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle and search revealed a plastic bag containing roughly 42 grams of marijuana in the center console. Also located were various items of paraphernalia, according to police reports.

In the area of the center console underneath the radio, officers reportedly located a silver tin containing methamphetamine. In the front passenger seat area, officers located a black box containing about 40 clear plastic baggies. The total quantity of methamphetamine located in the vehicle was around 15 grams, according to police reports.

When asked about the crossbow, Dam advised it was loaded because in order to unload it, it had to be discharged into a target and that he hadn’t had time to unload it. When asked about what else had been found in the vehicle, Dam acknowledged “it was likely meth and some weed,” according to police reports.

Dam advised he brought the meth and weed with him from California and he had been in Maryland for about two months. Dam was charged with possession of a deadly weapon, and multiple counts of possession and possession with intent to distribute, and possession of paraphernalia.

Cousins Arrested For Fighting

OCEAN CITY — Two Delaware cousins were arrested for assault last weekend after allegedly getting into a physical fight in the downtown hotel room in which they were staying.

Around 6 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel at 14th Street for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers could reportedly hear verbal arguing even before they got off the elevator to the fourth floor, according to police reports.

The officers went to the room on the fourth floor and identified the two suspects at Shante Hazzard, 34, of Lincoln, Del., and Charlisa Hazzard, 30, of Magnolia, Del. Clarlisa Hazzard exited the room and spoke to one OCPD officer, while Shante Hazzard invited another officer into the room, according to police reports.

Shante Hazzard advised she was staying in the room with her cousins, Charlisa and another cousin. Shante Hazzard reportedly told police she was sleeping in the second bed from the door when she was woken up by Charlisa Hazzard, who was arguing with an unidentified male who went by the name Wendell. The male had left the area before police arrived.

Shante Hazzard reportedly told police Charlisa Hazzard threw a Powerade bottle at Wendell, but missed and hit Shante Hazzard instead. Shante Hazzard reportedly told police she then began arguing with Charlisa Hazzard and that argument had escalated into a wrestling match on the bed closest to the door.

Shante Hazzard reportedly told police during the fight, she and Charlisa Hazzard were punching each other and pulling each other’s hair. She told police Wendell and their other cousin were able to break up the fight. OCPD officers interviewed Charlisa Hazzard, who told a story very similar to the account of the events told by Shante Hazzard.

Both cousins were arrested for second-degree assault. A background check revealed Charlisa Hazzard was also wanted on a warrant from Worcester County for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Traffic Stop Nets Drug Bust

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested on multiple charges last week after being found in possession of drugs following a routine traffic stop.

Around 12:15 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 17th Street and St. Louis Avenue observed a vehicle without a front registration plate and conducted a traffic stop.

The officer made contact with the driver, identified as John Yates, 37, of Ocean City, who did not present a driver’s license and reportedly told the officer his license had been suspended. The officer noticed Yates’ eyes were dilated and asked Yates to step out of his vehicle, according to police reports.

During a search of Yates, around a half a gram of powder cocaine fell from his waistband and landed on the pavement, according to police reports. Yates was asked to take a battery of field sobriety tests, which he did pass to the officer’s satisfaction. During the tests, Yates showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics, according to police reports.

Yates reportedly told officers he was prescribed methadone and had ingested the drug a short time earlier. He also reportedly told the officer he had was not prescribed Diazepam, but took it for his anxiety. At that point, Yates was arrested for driving while under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance and driving on a suspended license.

During a further search of Yates’ person, officers reportedly located three white-in-color pill and two blue-in color pills in his jacket pocket. Also, officers located a plastic baggie of less than 10 grams of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console. He was charged with driving under the influence, multiple counts of possession of CDS and driving on a suspended license.

Ice Pick Concealed In Car

OCEAN CITY — A Lewes, Del. woman was arrested this week after a traffic stop revealed an ice pick concealed in her vehicle along with open containers of alcohol.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 6th Street reportedly observed a vehicle driving erratically. The officer turned around to follow the vehicle, but could not locate it immediately. The officer then got another call for service and temporarily abandoned to search.

After clearing the call for service, the officer was dispatched to Edgewater Avenue for a report of a vehicle matching the description of the Jeep he had been briefly following parked with its left wheels to the curb. The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Lauren Banks, 33, of Lewes, Del.

The officer observed Banks having a plastic bag of marijuana in her lap. Also in the vehicle, officers observed an open bottle of white wine on the floor and an open can of beer. Banks was detained at that point. During a search of the vehicle, officers located an ice pick concealed between the driver’s seat and the center console. Banks was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed dangerous weapon and open container violations.

Jail For Parking Lot Ruckus

OCEAN CITY — A New Castle, Del. woman, arrested last July on numerous charges after causing a scene at a midtown liquor store parking lot, pleaded guilty this week to one count of second-degree assault and was sentenced to five years in jail, four of which were suspended.

Around 2:10 a.m. last July 18, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of a midtown liquor store for a reported assault in progress. The officer arrived and reportedly observed a female suspect later identified as Brittany Holotanko, 29, of New Castle, Del., running through the parking lot. The officer also observed the security manager of a nearby and associated nightclub standing in the parking lot.

Holotanko was reportedly yelling profanities as she pushed passed the manager and slapped his arm away as he was attempting to reason with her. The OCPD observed Holotanko assault the manager in the presence of a crowd that had gathered, according to police reports.

The OCPD officer attempted to arrest Holotanko at that point and other officers that arrived on scene attempted to take her into custody, but she allegedly resisted and flailed her arms to avoid being handcuffed, according to police reports. While OCPD officers were attempting to handcuff Holotanko, she reportedly kicked one of them in the stomach and another in the leg as she continued to scream profanities. She had to eventually be placed in a violent prisoner restraint device. While being moved to a transport vehicle, Holotanko reportedly spit in an OCPD officer’s face.

The security manager advised before the officers’ arrival, Holotanko was involved in a physical altercation with a male in the parking lot. At one point during the altercation, Holotanko got into a vehicle and drove away, nearly hitting the male in which she was involved in a fight. She then drove north in the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway for a brief distance before turning back into the parking lot, according to police reports.

An OCPD officer on scene reportedly saw numerous pedestrians in the area getting out of the way in the parking lot as Holotanko drove erratically and nearly hit them.

During processing at the Public Safety Building, Holotanko reportedly launched into a spree of obscenities against the booking officers and was uncooperative. During a search of her purse, OCPD officers located at least three pills of methamphetamine, according to police reports.

She was ultimately charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and related drug and traffic charges. This week, Holotanko pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced to five years, for of which were suspended. She was also found guilty of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and was sentenced to 37 days for that count.