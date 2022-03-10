Submitted Image

OCEAN CITY – After months of speculation and anticipation, more details about the proposed major three-day music festival at the Inlet in September, which includes Maryland-based O.A.R. as the lead act, have emerged.

Last August, Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo and C3 Presents founder and promoter Tim Sweetwood pitched the idea of a significant three-day music festival in the resort in late September, but many of the details at the time were unknown. C3 Presents is internationally known for the concerts, festivals and events it produces, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and the NFL draft, for example.

In the months since, the details of the proposed event have not been known, or at least made public. Also over the last few months, the dates for the proposed music festival have been a bit of a moving target. It was proposed to coincide with the unsanctioned pop-up event in late September in the hopes festival-goers would gobble up hotel rooms and other accommodations and curtail some of the activity associated with that event, or at least provide alternative entertainment options for those participants other than driving up and down Coastal Highway.

Just two weeks ago, Perlozzo advised the Mayor and Council the event was going to be moved from the original dates of Sept. 23-25 to Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, largely because of logistical issues with other major events during that time in September, including OC BikeFest.

However, details of the event, including the promising lead act, were not known. That changed on Wednesday when C3 Presents unveiled some of the details for the inaugural Oceans Calling Festival, including O.A.R. as the featured lead act.

According to the announcement, O.A.R. will play multiple sets during the Oceans Calling Festival, which will take place over three days on three stages at the south end of the Boardwalk. The festival will feature over 30 artists on three stages, although the other artists performing in the festival have not been made known at this point.

Oceans Calling will also include a culinary component hosted by world-renowned chefs along with cooking demonstrations celebrating local Eastern Shore cuisine. The Jolly Roger Amusement Park at the pier will also be located completely within the festival grounds.

For nationally-known lead act O.A.R., the Oceans Calling festival will represent a homecoming of sorts, although the band does play other local venues.

“O.A.R. was born in Rockville, Md. and have grown up celebrating all the greatness the area has to offer,” said O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge and Jerry DePizzo in a joint statement. “Ocean City is where our families and friends got away to relax in the sun and unwind a bit. We couldn’t be more excited to invite the world to the big beach, historic Boardwalk and pier, for three unforgettable days of music, food and memories in such a perfect location.”

For Sweetwood, co-founder of the Oceans Calling Festival and festival director at C3 Presents, said the three-day event in Ocean City in late September and early October represents an opportunity to showcase what the organization does best.

“We are thrilled to be able to produce an incredible new festival in partnership with my friends and Maryland legends O.A.R.,” he said. “City officials have been incredibly welcoming, and we look forward to delivering an outstanding experience for festival fans.”

Information about tickets and the lineup will be revealed soon. Festival fans are encouraged to sign up to the website at www.oceanscallingfestival.com or follow Oceans Calling on social media to be the first to receive new information and stay in the loop for all festival announcements.