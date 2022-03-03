The Seaside Boat Show Held Major Fundraiser

The Seaside Boat Show, the major fundraiser for the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club, was held Feb. 18-20. Each year North Bay Marine donates a pontoon boat as the major door prize at the show. Pictured from left to right are Charlie Dorman (boat show co-chair), Scott McCurdy, Mary McCurdy (North Bay Marine), Gov. Larry Hogan, Mayor Rick Meehan. North Bay has been donating a boat for over a quarter of a century.