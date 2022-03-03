Lions Club District Governor Spoke at Meeting

Community DThe Lions Club District Governor spoke on the topic “Strengthen the Roots of Service” at a recent Ocean City Lions Club meeting.   The Lions are the world’s largest service organization and their single mission since 1917 is simply “To Serve.” Pictured left to right are 2nd Vice District Governor  Kathy Crockett, 1st Vice District Governor  Carol Schoonover, Cabinet Secretary Ginny Studley District Governor David Studley Cabinet Treasurer Ronnie Dorr and OC Lions President Scott Stark.