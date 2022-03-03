BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity swimming teams turned in strong performances in the state 3A-2A-1A championship meet with solid team scores and several strong individual performances.

The Decatur girls finished eighth overall among the 26 schools participating in the meet. The Decatur boys finished 12th overall among the 28 teams participating in the meet.

On the boys’ side, in the 200-yard medley relay, the Decatur team of Daniel Karcheuski, Gavin Stearn, Mason Castanares and Bryce Gill finished 11th. In the 200-yard individual medley, Karcheuski finished fifth. Stearn finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle. Karcheuski was seventh in the 100-yard butterfly. Stearn finished third in the 100-yard freestyle. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Karcheuski, Castanares, Gill and Stearn finished 11th.

On the girls’ side, in the 200-yard medley relay, the Decatur team of Katie Mitchell, Vienna Williams, Emma Coyman and Molly Hoffman finished 16th. In the 22-yard freestyle, Sierra Wakefield finished seventh. Natalie Canham finished eighth in the 200-yard individual medley, while Coyman was 17th.

Trista Harner was 11th in the 50-yard freestyle, while Kayden Hamby was 18th. Wakefield was 10th in the 100-yard butterfly, while Hamby was 14th. Harner finished 10th in the 100-yard freestyle. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Canham, Wakefield, Hamby and Harner finished fifth. Canham finished 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke. The Decatur team of Canham, Wakefield, Hamby and Harner finished ninth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.