OCEAN CITY – Resort officials this week agreed to create a new Recruitment, Inclusion and Diversity position, but not before a very frank and lengthy discussion of race and equality issues. Over the past year or so, the Town of Ocean City has struggled with recruiting employees for a variety of reasons. In November, the…
OCEAN CITY – The fate of a proposed redevelopment of a historic bayfront property downtown still hangs in the balance this week after resort officials could not pull the trigger on a proposed lease of parking spaces. The Mayor and Council had before them on Tuesday a proposed lease agreement with the developers of the…
BERLIN– Elected officials introduced an ordinance regulating short-term rentals this week. On Monday, the Berlin Town Council held a first reading of an ordinance that establishes regulations governing short-term rentals. The ordinance, which will be the subject of a public hearing March 28, is the result of several work sessions. “I think it’s a little…
BERLIN – Residents shared mixed opinions regarding proposals submitted for Heron Park this week. Residents who aren’t ready to sell park property, others who favored the commercial proposal submitted and even the two developers who provided bids spoke to the Berlin Town Council during a special meeting Monday. Mayor Zack Tyndall said the issue would…
