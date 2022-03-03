General Levin Winder Chapter of the DAR Donated Items

Community AThe General Levin Winder Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) donated items for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Chaplain’s  Clothes Closets. Pictured with the donation are, left to right, Jane Bunting, Darlene Stevens, Carol Wanzer, Connie Duke, Gail Weldin, chapter regent, Pat Arata, Beth Sise and Barbara May. The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education.