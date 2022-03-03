Margaret Colbert

BERLIN – Margaret Gallagher (Caswell) Colbert, 79, passed away due to congestive heart failure Feb. 17, 2022.

She was the daughter of Marty Gallagher and Rita (McBride) Gallagher of Bethesda. Margaret Graduated from The Academy of the Holy Cross, Kensington, Md. in 1960 and worked at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda.

Margaret married Philip B. Caswell in 1961. In addition to raising three children, Sharon, Kevin and Kelly, Margaret was employed for many years at Organized Research Institute (ORI) in Silver Spring, Md. as a security officer and she also owned and managed the Rocking Horse Stables in Damascus.

Margaret married Edward Colbert in 1994 and they celebrated 27 years of marriage in 2021. Margaret and Ed moved to Worcester County in 1997 to open and manage the Deer Run Golf Course, which they did for 18 years until their retirement in 2015. Margaret was in charge of all food related issues and accounting. Deer Run contributed over $1 million supporting and running golf tournaments for local charities, including the Red Cross, Coastal Hospice, Diakonia, Women Supporting Women and many other Worcester County charities.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen (Jean) of Frederick; niece, Kara Ciapetta of Washington Grove, Md.; and her nephew, Mikey Gallagher of Chehalis, Wash.

Surviving her in addition to her husband Ed are his children, Kim Holly (Butch) of Daytona Beach, Fla. and Leo Colbert (Leslie) of Wilmington, N.C.; Margaret’s daughter, Sharon Lynn Peterson (Steve) of Wilmington, N.C., and grandsons Zane, Dylan and Ryder; Margaret’s son, Kevin Gordon Caswell (Joann Pleasants) of Frederick and grandsons Bryan and Christopher; Margaret’s daughter, Kelly Rita Dellies (Dave) of Ocean City, and granddaughters Marissa and Madison; step grandchildren Bella and Jackson; and her siblings, Martin Gallagher (Bill) of Hagerstown, Tim Gallagher (Cathy) Millsboro, Kevin Gallagher (Sue) of Frankford, Sheila Convis (Dan) of Friendsville and Kathy Johnson (AJ) of Silver Spring; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a published author of the book “Irish Warrior,” written about her father Marty Gallagher, a heavyweight boxer in the 1930s era who was inducted into the Washington, D.C. Hall of Stars at RFK Stadium in 1983. She was athletic and loved bicycle riding and kayaking. In 2013, she participated in a cycling event sponsored by Salisbury University, where she completed the 65-mile course.

Margaret was playful and loved being a grandmother. She spent much of her time with her grandchildren. Devoted to family, she hosted family golf tournaments at the golf course for over a decade and family gatherings several times each year in their home.

Margaret had a strong faith and attended the Holy Savior Catholic Church. A celebration of life for Margaret will be held Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Donations in her memory may be made to Holy Savior Catholic Church (address above) or Coastal Hospice at coastalhospice.org.

Roland Kent Fink Jr.

BERLIN — Roland Kent Fink Jr., age 57, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at his home in Ocean Pines, after a long illness.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Roland K. Fink, Sr. and Carole (Thompson) Fink. He is survived by his wife, Iris Fink, and daughters Crystal Kuluski of Delmar and Jacqueline Fink of Salisbury, and step-daughter Courtney Phillips of Millsboro, Del. There are three grandchildren, Layla Webster, and Anthony and Marissa Kulski.

Mr. Fink was owner/operator along with his wife Iris, of Atlantic Plumbing Company. He attended St. John Neumann Catholic Church. In his spare time, he had earned his pilot’s license, and enjoyed flying his airplane. He also loved being out on the water.

The family would like to thank Rev. John Lunness for his kind and compassionate sensitivity during this most difficult time.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Rev, John Lunness will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park near Berlin. A donation in his memory may be sent to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD, 21811, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Roger Van Leer Dorman

BERLIN — Roger Van Leer Dorman, age 85, of Berlin passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Born May 6, 1936 in Bishopville, Roger was one of nine children born to Dorothy Ellen Shockley Dorman and Lloyd Timmons Dorman.

Roger retired from Acme Markets, Inc. after working for over 35 years.

Roger served in the Delaware Army National Guard where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, DE Medal for Military Merit, and the DE Medal Service in Aid to Civil Authorities.

Roger had a heart for serving others. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Berlin. He served several years as a Deacon and Trustee. He was very active volunteering in other ministries of the church including the Christmas Parade Ministry, Thanksgiving Dinners and the weekly food pantry.

In addition to the church ministries, he volunteered for short-term missionary trips to Scotland, Mexico and New York City after Hurricane Sandy. He was a volunteer for Ben’s Red Swings construction at the Salisbury Park, and his grandson’s Eagle Scout Project in 2016.

In 2019 he was one of the WBOC recipients of the Jefferson Award, which honors individuals who perform extraordinary public service in their local community.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Laura, and three daughters, Judy Hurley and her husband Danny, Janice York and her husband Gil, and Dawn Spicer and her fiancé Vernon Redden. He is also survived by a brother, Richard Dorman of Vermont; a sister, Valerie Rebecca Davi of New Jersey; two sisters in law, Betty Gregg and Ruth White; and a brother in law, William Long and his wife. Roger’s survivors include 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service, officiated by Brad Diehl, was held at the Berlin First Baptist Church. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Roger Dorman Memorial Fund c/o Berlin First Baptist Church, 613 William Street, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Francis Vetare

EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. — Francis “Frank” Vetare, passed away Feb. 15, 2022.

Vetare was born and raised in Putnam County, N.Y. by his parents Frank and Caroline (Coviello) Vetare. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan (Cropper); his sons, Mark and his wife, Sarisa of Thailand, Matthew and his daughter Juliette of Hopewell Junction, N.Y. and Michael and his wife, Lissette, of Hopewell Junction, N.Y.

Frank is also survived by three granddaughters, all of whom live in Southern California, Courtney, Caitlin and Chloe, daughters of Caroline Francesca, Frank and Joan’s deceased daughter.

Frank was the middle son of his Italian Immigrant family and was reminded that education was the key to success. Mr. Vetare attended or graduated from several learning institutes: Brewster High School; Merchant Marine Academy; U.S. Naval School of Aerial Photography; Rochester Institute of Technology (B.S. Degree); Syracuse University; University of Rochester; and American University.

During his third Kodak assignment, Frank became an important name as a pioneer in changing the Typographic Hot Metal Method to Phototypesetting. He was the Kodak link working with I.B.M., RCA, Harris Intertype, National Geographic, and more to change typography all over the world from hot metal to phototypesetting.

He retired from the Eastman Kodak Co. and retired, with his wife, Joan to Berlin. In 1999, they moved to Hopewell Jct., New York. He died in Hopewell Jct., New York on Feb. 12, 2022.

Mr. Vetare will be cremated and asked that only relatives attend any service. He also reminds us that we only come this way once and if you live it right that’s all you need.

Donations may be made to Hospice.

Carol Marie Holder

OCEAN CITY — Carol Marie Holder, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Ocean City on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Olson and Agatha (Jones) Mason. She is survived by her children, daughter, Julie Marie Allen of Mount Airy, Md., son, Adam Holder (Angela) of Berlin, and six grandchildren, Abby, Griffin, Madilyn, Tyler, Chase and Russell. Also surviving is her beloved companion Jeff Smith of Kensington, Md., and her former husband and dear friend, Bud Holder (Lisi) of Ocean City.

Carol was a graduate of Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda and had worked as a secretary with the federal government. She was an avid animal lover and strong supporter of the ASPCA and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, along with many other charities.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 3801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, Md. 20906 on March 26 at 10:30 a.m. A donation may be made in her memory to The ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give, or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Diana Lynn Boening

SALISBURY — Diana Lynn Boening, age 70 passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Betty (Higgs) Pristoop. She is survived by her husband, Michael Boening; nieces Tina and

Robyn; nephew Wesley; great nephews Devin and Josh; and great nieces Ashley and Leigha. Also surviving are her siblings, Steven and Virginia.

Diana worked as a cosmetologist in several beauty shops around Baltimore, and then locally at Kutz n Kurls when she and husband Michael moved to the Eastern Shore. Her favorite place was her home, where she enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes, and watching the wild birds.

Cremation followed her death. No formal services are planned at this time. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Robert L. Walker, Sr.

MILTON, Del. — Robert L. Walker, Sr., age 84 of Milton, Del. formerly of Ocean City. went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, departing from Hospice Center in Milford, Del.

Bob was born on Oct. 18, 1937, in Arnold, PA. to the late James H. Walker, Sr. and Ella J. McCutcheon Lochwood.

Upon graduating from Saltsburg High School in Indiana County, Pa. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy. During his enlistment, Bob spent time in the Mediterranean and Cuba. It was on a “Weekend Pass” and attending a Dance at the YMCA that he met the “Love of his Life” Dolores E. Unger who later became the wife and forever partner on Nov. 2, 1958. Upon completing his four-year active duty and two years of Reserve, Bob and his Bride made their home in Baltimore. At this time, he became a Correctional Officer at the Maryland Penitentiary when his name’s sake Robert L. Walker, Jr. was born. Several years passed and Bob left the Penitentiary, worked for Roy Baughman, and learned his Plumbing Trade and later to have the birth of his second son Michael C. Walker

After spending fun filled weekend trips to the beach in Ocean City, he decided to move in 1974 to make Ocean City his permanent residence. He opened his prosperous Walker Plumbing business where he retired from in March 2021. His business continues to be successful being operated by his son Mike.

Bob was always a very active person outside of the home. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and American Legion Post #0166 in Ocean City. Bob was not a stranger to the sewing machine. He made numerous couples costumes which awarded him and Dolores first place. He was an avid bowler, which resulted in becoming a Maryland State Team Champion.

As his family grew, his active role evolved into an avid field hockey, tennis and softball fan rooting for his precious granddaughters born to his son Bob and Terry (Wyatt) Walker. He would be seen on the sidelines of Pop Warner football games and YMCA basketball games cheering his grandsons born to his son Michael and Sandi (Hopkins) Walker. He was an important part of the coaching staff of Lewes Little League and standing next to his son Mike. Bob was known by many members in the League as “Pop”.

Bob longed for the work week to end because he knew it was time for the beach. Most weekends were spent on the beach with his entire family together. His granddaughter quoted “she would love watching the joy on people’s faces as they watched this white-haired man body surf all day long”. He grew a love for surf fishing which he learned from both of his sons. He never lost the ability to “Get his Groove on” on the dance floor, which is photographed at his grandchildren’s weddings. Bob thoroughly loved and enjoyed his life and had a contagious smile and personality.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James H. Walker, Jr.; his sister, Barbara A. (Walker) Green; his brother, Donald G. Walker; and his first born and name’s sake, Robert L. Walker, Jr.; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law who thought of Bob as a son, Alvin Edward and Ethel Marie (Nash) Unger.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dolores (Unger) Walker of Milton, Del.; his son, Michael C. (Sandi) of Lewes; his granddaughters, Lindsay Harrington (Nick) of Frankford, Del., Caitlin Daw (Joe) of Berlin; his grandsons Steven (Sara) of Bealeton, Va. and Bradley of Lewes, Del; his great grandchildren, Makenzie and Madelyn Harrington, Teagan and Wyatt Daw and Marshall Walker; his always and will be daughter-in-law Terry (Wyatt Walker) Pouliot (Brian) of Berlin; his sister in law Nancy (Unger) Ledger (Sandy) of Thurmont; and his numerous nieces and nephews and their additional family members; and his beloved best feline friend Charlie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Final care for Bob has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del.

Please visit Bob’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign his virtual guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.