OCEAN CITY – A Takoma Park, Md., man was arrested on first-degree assault charges after allegedly attacking his wife in a downtown hotel room in the presence of their young children.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 15, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 32nd Street for a reported domestic assault. OCPD officers arrived and found the female victim, who had been relocated to a different room with her children. The victim reportedly had red marks on her throat and shoulder areas.

The victim told police her boyfriend, identified as Scott Edward Jones, 30, of Takoma Park, Md., had choked her and slammed her to the ground about 15 minutes before she called 911, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police they had gone to breakfast and she mentioned Jones’ drinking to him, which made him mad and aggressive. When they returned to their room, Jones was reportedly playing inappropriate music and the victim asked him to turn it off. This only made Jones more mad and aggressive, according to police.

The victim told police she contacted Jones’ mother for advice on how to calm him down and asked his mother to talk to him about his drinking, which made him angrier. The victim told police she became angry when Jones threw their one-year-old daughter on the bed too hard when he went to change her diaper, according to police reports.

The victim began to gather her children and pack their belongings because she wanted to leave at that point. The victim reportedly told police she was attempting to open the door when Jones grabbed her neck and throat area and threw her to the ground, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly said she cried for help a few times and tried to call 911, but Jones grabbed her and threw her down to the ground again. The victim told police Jones threw her to the ground four more times during the incident, according to police reports, and grabbed her face in the area of her mouth and neck.

The victim told police during the incident her five-year-old son attempted to stop Jones from assaulting her. Officers asked for permission to interview the five-year-old and the victim agreed. According to police reports, the child told police “Daddy knocked Mommy to the ground five times,” and “Don’t let daddy back into the house.”

The victim reportedly told police she tried to get the five-year-old to run and get help, but Jones would not let him leave the room. The victim told police her juvenile son attempted to hit Jones with a pillow to stop him from assaulting his mother. Jones was ultimately arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.