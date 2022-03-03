RWWC’s Red Shoe Book Club Met

The Republican Women of Worcester County's Red Shoe Book Club met and discussed "To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, The Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876," written by Bret Baier.  Pictured in the first row are Raye Simpson, Marge Matturro, and Gloria Moyer. Pictured in the second row are Pat Prince, Carol Frazier, Susan Ostrowski, Nina Willett, Linda Siriani, Kathleen Tallmen, and Liz Mumford. The Red Shoe Book Club meets quarterly to discuss timely books that focus on various topics of social, political, and historic interest to its members.