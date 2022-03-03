Decatur’s Shelby Rosemond launches the game winner with five seconds left on Tuesday as the Seahawks advanced in the state regional tournament. Photo by James Cathell

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team edged Chesapeake of Anne Arundel, 61-59, on Tuesday to advance to the state 3A regional championship.

The Seahawks were perfect in the regular season, finishing with a 19-0 record. The Decatur girls did fall to Queen Anne’s in the Bayside Conference championship, but earned a number-one seed and a first-round bye in the 3A region sectional.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks took on Chesapeake at home in its state playoff opener. The Decatur girls trailed for much of the game, but never by more than a couple of points. With five seconds left in the game, Shelby Rosemond hit a bucket to put the Seahawks ahead and they survived to advance.

Decatur faced Crofton in the regional championship on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. Crofton advanced in the state regional playoffs by beating Northeast and Oxon Hill.