SNOW HILL– The Town of Ocean City is seeking a slight increase in its grant from Worcester County as well as funding to support fire and EMS service in West Ocean City.

Local municipalities and Ocean Pines presented annual budget requests to the Worcester County Commissioners this week. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan thanked the commissioners for studying fire and EMS funding countywide and again asked them for funding support for those services in West Ocean City.

“We want to thank the commissioners for recognizing our concerns with regard to the cost to Ocean City taxpayers of providing EMS service to the West Ocean City area and working with the town to develop a formula to reimburse the town for those costs,” he said. “That was a big step forward of all of us working together.”

Meehan said Ocean City’s fiscal year 2023 budget request didn’t differ much from last year’s request. He said the resort was seeking a 2.5% increase in its $2.6 million unrestricted grant from the county. He said the formula used to provide Ocean City with funding to support the fire and EMS service in West Ocean City would also need to be used again this year.

“Our request this year would be for $365,182,” he said.

He added that Ocean City was also asking for a continuation of the funding that helped with EMS coverage during peak hours in the past fiscal year. That amounted to $115,000.

Meehan said the resort was grateful the commissioners had supported the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s request to increase staff to deal with the Ocean City Police Department’s projected implementation of a body worn camera program. The resort has executed its contract with vendor Axon and expects to have police using body cameras this summer.

“We feel this is not only for the safety of our officers but for the safety of our residents and visitors,” he said.

Meehan said the Town of Ocean City would be providing the state’s attorney with a small amount of office space in the court house at 65th Street. He added that the offer of expanded space at the town’s new public works facility still stood as well.

“If we can work with you we certainly will,” he said.

Meehan also thanked the county leaders for aggressively pursuing a site for a sports complex. He said Ocean City officials took a trip to Virginia Beach with Weston Young, the county’s chief administrative officer, to tour a new 285,000 square foot indoor sports facility there.

“One of the things we did learn in Virginia Beach—they have a beautiful new facility—was how important that was, not just to economic development and to their business community but to their residents,” Meehan said. “We feel the same way in Worcester County. They explained in great detail how so many teams, sporting events are held there and their residents, some that may not have ever had the opportunity or never would have had the opportunity to be able to utilize such a first-class facility are able to do so. We think that is what will occur in Ocean City as well.”

The final issue Meehan brought up with the commissioners was the need for housing for seasonal workers.

“It’s been a challenge for a number of years and we’re working through every avenue we can to address that,” he said. “I do know there are some projects that are being proposed or considered in West Ocean City that would supply seasonal housing not just for Ocean City but for that entire area… We’re going to do what we can do to support any projects off the island by providing transportation to and from Ocean City and whatever else we can do to help those projects be successful and actually be viable. I know there’s been some discussion about tax abatements for these type of projects, they are essential. I would just ask that you consider that because I know how important that is not just to the Town of Ocean City but to Worcester County.”