ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The adventurous Aries won’t be disappointed with taking on a new challenge, despite some initial misgivings. Look for this move to open other opportunities down the line.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Let that beautiful Bovine smile not only put you at ease, but also show that you’re ready, willing and more than able to confound the naysayers around you. A new admirer has important news.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Be careful how you handle a relationship that you’re hoping to save. You already have the facts on your side. Avoid weakening your position by embellishing it with unnecessary dramatics.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Taking definitive stands isn’t easy for the often-wavering Moon Child. But you not only need to stay with your decision, but also to reassure others it was the right thing to do.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): As a proud Lion, you’re right to be upset about those who might be lying about you to others. But the best revenge is proving them wrong by succeeding at what you set out to do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Caution is still advised before making a financial commitment to a “promising” project. Look for the facts behind the fluff. Devote the weekend to loved ones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A Taurus offers comfort and advice as you deal with an upsetting event. Use this as a learning experience that will help you avoid similar problems in the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A romantic situation creates some chaos for single Scorpions. But it’s well worth the effort to work things out. A trusted friend can offer some helpful advice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Expect to make new friends as your social circle expands. Also, remember to tell that family member how proud you are of his or her achievements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): New ventures continue to be favored. And with your self-confidence rising all the time, you’ll want to see how well you can do with a new challenge. So, go to it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): This is a good time for the usually serious-minded Aquarian to let loose and enjoy some fun times. Expect to get good news about a workplace issue.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Changed plans might upset some people, but your needs should be respected. Offer explanations when necessary. But don’t let yourself be talked into changing your decisions.

YOU BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for bringing people together. You would make a fine judge or counselor.

