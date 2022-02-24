RWWC Earned Recognition

Community CThe Republican Women of Worcester County (RWWC) earned the National Federation of Republican Women’s highest recognition, the Diamond Award, for the many activities and volunteer hours the members completed in 2020-2021.  Additionally, RWWC earned the highest Maryland Federation Award, the Maryland Shield, as well as individual recognition for special events, the newsletter, website, campaign activities, candidate support and more.  Pictured is Raye Simpson, awards committee chair, displaying the awards.