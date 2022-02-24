Sabres Edge Mallards in Conference Semis

BERLIN – An otherwise remarkable season for Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team came to a close last week with a narrow 27-26 loss to old rival Saints Peter and Paul in the conference tournament semifinals.

The Mallards opened the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament with a solid 44-31 win over Salisbury Christian in the quarterfinals last Tuesday. On Thursday, the Worcester girls faced old rival Saints Peter and Paul in the semifinals.

When it mattered the most, however, the Sabres edged the Mallards, 27-26, in a tight semifinal game at Worcester last Thursday. The loss did little to tarnish what was otherwise a great season for the Mallards, who finished with a 12-4 record.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

