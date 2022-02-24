BERLIN – Fresh off the heels of winning their third straight state championship, Decatur’s varsity wrestling team cruised to the Bayside Conference championship last week.

At 106, Decatur’s Juan Hinojosa finished first, beating Bennett’s Caden Stevens in the final. At 113, Aaron August lost in the final to Tremaine Jackson of Queen Anne’s and brought home second-place. At 120, Liam Hugues beat Kent Island’s Jack Hooks in the final to take first-place in the weight class.

It 132, Logan Intrieri beat Kent Island’s Jacob Bowman to take first-place in the weight class. Cody Drummond beat North Caroline’s Gus Clark to take first-place at 138, and Gavin Solito beat Kent Island’s Jack Mulligan to take first-place at 145.

Evan Haworth beat Bennett’s Alex Stevens to take third-place at 145. Noah Reho beat Caanan Mapp of Parkside at 160 to take first-place in that weight class. Parker Intrieri beat Anthony Weiss of Cambridge-South Dorchester to take third at 170.

Jack Quisguard fell to Eli Sellinger in the title bout at 182 and finished in second. Alex Koulikov beat David Van Nie of Kent Island at 195 to take first in that weight class. Henry Brous beat Lesly Fluerissaint of Colonel Richardson to take the title at 220. Michael Rayne fell to David Ludwig of Easton to finish fourth at 285.