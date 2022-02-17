OCEAN CITY — Ocean City’s municipal golf course Eagle’s Landing is in need of some major and minor repairs, resort recreation officials learned this week.

During Tuesday’s Recreation and Parks Committee meeting, Eagle’s Landing Superintendent Joe Perry outlined the progress on some of the maintenance and repair projects.

The municipal golf course is an enterprise fund, and as such, it’s supported largely through user fees. In a perfect year, round fees and other user-generated fees support the golf course with little or no contribution needed from the town’s general fund. With a healthy fund balance for the golf course, Perry said Eagle’s Landing is tackling some much-needed repairs and maintenance projects.

“We’ve been on a really good roll for the last four years,” he said. “We’ve been able to pay off our expenses and still maintain a healthy fund balance.”

Perry the entrance loop to the clubhouse is getting repaved and the maintenance building is getting roof repairs. Other improvements include replacing the windows in the clubhouse and repairing a section of wall that has water damage.

“These projects are from our current fund balance,” he said. “It all comes to around $94,000. All of these things make us even better.”

While the maintenance projects will improve Eagle’s Landing, still looming is the flood mitigation for some of the waterfront holes. The goal is to develop a golf course renovation master plan, perform survey and engineering work, obtain permits and retain the services of a design or build firm to make changes to certain identified holes in order to reduce damage from recurring tidal flooding events. A pre-master plan assessment has been completed, which identified needed repairs and improvements to the course.

The highest priority are measures to reduce repeat damage and hole closures due to tidal flooding by raising the elevation on five low-lying holes, replacing storm drain outfalls and installing additional flood control improvements. Perry said the consultant has prepared a needs assessment in advance of the master plan and it could soon be time to act on it.

Perry said the committee, and ultimately the Mayor and Council, needed to act on some of the mitigation issues in order to retain the lofty status Eagle’s Landing has earned.