BERLIN – Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team swept two games last week to improve to 12-4 on the season.

The Mallards beat Salisbury Christian, 59-41, last Wednesday. Morgan White led Worcester with 27 points, while Lily Baeurle scored 20. White and Baeurle combined for 47 of the Mallards’ 59 points. Last Friday, Worcester beat Holly Grove, 22-19. The Mallards led 12-11 at the half and held on for the win in the decidedly low-scoring matchup.

The Mallards opened the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) playoffs this week with a game against Salisbury Christian. Meanwhile, the Worcester Prep boys (7-4) opened ESIAC tournament play against Holly Grove. The Worcester boys just beat Holly Grove in the regular season finale last Friday, 68-34.