Republican Woman of Worcester County Held General Meeting

Community BThe Republican Woman of Worcester County (RWWC) held their general meeting and luncheon on January 20th at The Grand Hotel in Ocean City.  Beth Rodier, RWWC member and Maryland Federation of Republican Women Eastern Region Chair, presented MFRW 2022 legislative priorities of Fair Redistricting, Better Education, and Safer Communities.  Pictured left to right is Beth Rodier, past president of RWWC, and Sandy Zitzer, president of RWWC.