ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your ideas are finally reaching those who can appreciate them. But don’t expect any immediate reactions. That will come later. Meanwhile, a personal matter needs your attention.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your energy levels are rising, and you’re feeling restless and eager to get into some activity, whether it’s for profit or just for fun. In either case, the aspects are highly favorable, so go for it.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A relationship seems to be winding down from passionate to passive. It’s up to you to decide what the next step will be. But don’t wait too long to take the initiative. Delay could create more problems.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A decision looms. But be very sure that this is what you really want before you sign or say anything. Once you act, there’ll be little or no wiggle room for any adjustments.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Money matters improve, but you still need to be cautious with your spending. Also, set aside that Leonine pride for a bit and apologize for contributing to that misunderstanding.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A tempting financial situation could make the usually unflappable Virgo rush in before checking things out. Be alert to possible hidden problems. Get the facts before you act.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): It’s nice to know that you’re finally getting due credit for your efforts. You also should know that new opportunities will follow. A family member brings important news.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Any uncertainty that begins to cloud an impending decision could signal a need to re-examine your reasons for wanting to take on this commitment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You benefit from taking time out of your currently hectic schedule to do more contemplation or meditation. This will help re-energize you, both in body and soul.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Nursing hurt feelings can zap the energies of even the usually self-confident Sea Goat. Best advice: Move forward. Success is the best balm for a painful ego.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A display of temperament surprises you, as well as those around you. It could be all that pressure you’re under. Consider letting someone help you see it through.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Some things don’t seem to be working out as you’d hoped. Don’t fret. Instead, take some time out to reassess your plans and see where changes could be made.

BORN THIS WEEK: You enjoy traveling and meeting people. You are especially good with children and would make an excellent teacher.

