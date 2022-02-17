2022 Democratic Women’s Club Board Sworn In

Community EWorcester County Commissioner Josh Nordstrom swore in the 2022 Democratic Women’s Club Board at the club’s holiday luncheon in December. Pictured in the back row are Board Members at-Large: Susan Buyer, Rosie Bean, Rebekah Simonds. Pictured in the front row are Sue Challis, corresponding Secretary, Pat Tarr, Recording secretary, Bev Thomas, vice president, Deborah Fisher-Reynolds and Mary Anne Whitcomb, co-presidents.