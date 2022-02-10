BERLIN – Library officials say they continue to communicate with the Town of Ocean City regarding a potential land swap behind the library’s Ocean City branch.

In a board meeting this week, Worcester County Library Director Jennifer Ranck shared with library trustees the resort’s proposal to swap two adjacent parcels of land directly behind the library’s Ocean City branch near 100th Street. As the plan makes its way to a public hearing, she noted the library continues to work with resort officials to address parking changes that would occur.

“It’s something for us to be thinking about,” she said. “But I see why the town is considering it.”

On Monday, the Ocean City Mayor and Council agreed to hold a public hearing on a potential land swap between the town and Delmarva Power and Light (DPL).

Simply put, the utility company owns the northerly lot at 100th Street, while Ocean City owns an adjacent lot of a similar size immediately to the south. As part of the land swap, the town would acquire the northerly parcel – which is contiguous with other town-owned property – while DPL would acquire the southerly parcel for the installation of a battery energy storage system (BESS).

“The benefits to the Mayor and Council are that a land swap aligns the northerly parcel that we would acquire with lands already owned by the Mayor and Council,” Public Works Director Hal Adkins told the Mayor and Council this week. “It also ensures that any future improvements or installations constructed by DPL would be positioned west of the library in close proximity to other utility improvements owned by the Mayor and Council and screened from the public view of the Coastal Highway corridor.”

While the proposed swap would provide a mutual benefit to both Ocean City and DPL, Ranck told board members this week it would have an impact on the library.

“It is going to impact operations …,” she said. “I’m just not sure how fast this is going to move.”

By swapping land with DPL, officials would be able to maintain one long stretch of parking near the library. Ranck, however, noted the proposal would impact two-hour parking passes distributed to library patrons during the busier months of April through October.

“If the land swap goes through, visitors will need to use the lot on the north side of the building,” she explained.

Ranck said this week she believed the library would be able to continue handing out parking passes should the land swap proceed.

“We are very appreciative of this agreement, and grateful to the Town for keeping us informed,” she said in a statement.