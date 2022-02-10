Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Feb. 11:

Full Circle

Saturday, Feb. 12:

DJ Wax

Sunday, Feb. 13:

Teenage Rust & The Rustettes

Cork Bar

Saturday, Feb. 12: TBA

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Feb. 11:

Robin N Hoods

Tuesday, Feb. 15:

Smooth & Company

Wednesday, Feb. 16:

Kevin Poole

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.

Downtown O.C.

Friday, Feb. 11:

The Dunehounds

Saturday, Feb. 12:

Fuzzbox Piranha

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Feb. 11: DJ Robcee

Saturday, Feb. 12: DJ Groove

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Fridays:

DJ Billy T

Saturday, Feb. 12:

The Dunehounds,

DJ Jeremy

Sunday, Feb. 13:

Opposite Directions

Thursdays:

DJ Billy T

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The Clarion Hotel

Friday & Saturday, Feb. 11 & 12:

On The Edge

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays:

Beats By Styler

Saturday, Feb. 12: Croptop

Sundays:

Beats By Styler

Mondays:

Beats By Styler

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Styler

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Feb. 11:

John McNutt Band, Late Last Nite,

DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff

Saturday, Feb. 12:

Cherry Crush, The Way Outs

Thursday, Feb. 17:

Opposite Directions