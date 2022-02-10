Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 11:
Full Circle
Saturday, Feb. 12:
DJ Wax
Sunday, Feb. 13:
Teenage Rust & The Rustettes
Cork Bar
Saturday, Feb. 12: TBA
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Feb. 11:
Robin N Hoods
Tuesday, Feb. 15:
Smooth & Company
Wednesday, Feb. 16:
Kevin Poole
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Feb. 11:
The Dunehounds
Saturday, Feb. 12:
Fuzzbox Piranha
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Feb. 11: DJ Robcee
Saturday, Feb. 12: DJ Groove
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Fridays:
DJ Billy T
Saturday, Feb. 12:
The Dunehounds,
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Feb. 13:
Opposite Directions
Thursdays:
DJ Billy T
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The Clarion Hotel
Friday & Saturday, Feb. 11 & 12:
On The Edge
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beats By Styler
Saturday, Feb. 12: Croptop
Sundays:
Beats By Styler
Mondays:
Beats By Styler
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Styler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 11:
John McNutt Band, Late Last Nite,
DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff
Saturday, Feb. 12:
Cherry Crush, The Way Outs
Thursday, Feb. 17:
Opposite Directions