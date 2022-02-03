OCEAN CITY – With the winter deep freeze dragging on, the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) this week issued a timely reminder about the dangers of playing on frozen waterways.

With below freezing temperatures prevailing for much of the last week or so, some shallow waterways in and around the resort area become covered in a thin sheet of ice. However, as inviting as ice-covered portion of the bay or a canal can be, the OCFD is warning residents and visitors of the inherent dangers of walking, playing or skating on a frozen waterway.

A frozen body of water can appear to be safe enough to play or skate on, but wide temperature swings mean local waterways rarely freeze to the point they can safely be played or skated upon.

The OCFD last week conducted water and ice rescue drills as part of the department’s No Ice is Safe Ice campaign.

“Each year, hundreds of people are injured in ice water accidents,” said OCFD Water Rescue Commander and Battalion Chief David Peterson. “It’s very tempting to skate or play on the ice because it looks strong enough to hold you. We seen folks get into trouble on ice and fall below the surface. It’s not worth it.”

Frozen waterways can be especially inviting to kids. To that end, the OCFD is encouraging parents to teach their children about the dangers of playing on ice.

“Walking and playing on ice is inviting and appears to be fun, but children must understand the dangers associated with playing on ice,” said Peterson. “It’s important for children to know that there is no such thing as 100% safe ice. No ice is safe ice.”