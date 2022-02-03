SALISBURY – Discussions on capital funding for a new Pittsville library, water and sewer infrastructure and broadband highlighted a meeting with county leaders this week.

On Tuesday, Acting County Executive John Psota, Finance Director Pam Oland and members of the Wicomico County Council kickstarted a series of work sessions to discuss the proposed Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for fiscal years 2023-2027.

“In short, the capital improvement plan embodies the long-range strategic vision for the county,” Psota explained. “To this end we are proposing projects that will maintain or enhance core services of education, public safety, roads and general government while supporting and promoting community, quality of life and economic development.”

The capital planning document, first presented to the community in November, includes more than $145 million in capital projects over the next five years. Oland, however, noted that projects in the next fiscal year had the most focus.

“In fiscal year 2023, we are looking at $26.6 million worth of bonding projects, primarily at the board of education, Wor-Wic and the airport, $6.5 million in pay-go and almost $20 million of grant-funded projects,” she said.

As part of a yearly review, council members meet with county department heads to discuss proposed projects added to the CIP. And on Tuesday, officials met with Wicomico County Public Library Executive Director Seth Hershberger to discuss plans for a new Pittsville branch.

For 17 years, the library has existed in a 1,290-square-foot trailer. Officials noted the CIP proposes using $37,500 in fiscal year 2023 to examine the feasibility and develop a design for renovating another building in Pittsville, and $375,000 in fiscal year 2024 to move forward with improvements.

“It’s still in consideration as to what is the best location and best property for this …,” Oland said. “Right now, they are focusing on existing buildings, which would lead toward lease and the county having to fund the majority of the cost.”

Hershberger said the construction of a new library on an acquired piece of land would cost millions of dollars and would likely take years to complete. He noted, however, that the library’s current lease in Pittsville ended in two-and-a-half years.

“It’s our intention to get out of the double-wide trailer that we’re leasing now on a little corner of school property by the time our current lease is up, which is in about two-and-a-half years,” he explained. “The plans here are broad enough that it could entail the possibility of leasing another building in the Pittsville area and renovating that.”

When asked about proposed locations, Hershberger said he had a few options in mind. However, he noted that any renovations on leased space would have to be funded by the county.

“That’s why there’s also not a subsidized amount from the state because we would need to own property for the state to fund a capital project,” he said. “So we would be relying on this council and the county entirely if we were going to lease a building and renovate.”

Councilman Joe Holloway, however, said he supported the idea, noting that residents on the east side of Wicomico had been waiting years for a new branch.

“I think a move toward renovating an existing property would be a good move,” he said.

Council members this week also met with Airport Manager Tony Rudy to discuss proposed projects at Salisbury Regional in the next five years. They also talked about the county’s plans to implement countywide water and sewer, which Councilman Bill McCain pointed out was missing from the CIP.

“This is our five-year capital improvement plan,” he said. “We can’t borrow anything if it’s not in the CIP. I’m assuming we’ll be spending money in the next five years on implementation of our water and sewer plan. With that said, I’m looking for a number in our CIP.”

Psota said he couldn’t add unidentified projects to the CIP.

“We have to go through the permitting process and that’s the biggest objective at this time, in addition to changing the comprehensive water and sewer plan …,” he replied. “That has to all happen for projects to align. Once we get an identified project, we have to line the funding up and find where the revenue sources are. As that progresses, it can be added to the CIP.”

Councilman Josh Hastings also questioned if broadband projects would be added to the CIP.

“Are we putting any capital money toward broadband expansion in the coming years?” he said.

“If so, where would that go?”

Psota said broadband projects would not be added until funding sources were identified. It should be noted that Wicomico has entered into a partnership with Talkie Communications, a Chestertown-based internet service provider, to secure state grant funding for broadband infrastructure projects.

“Should grant funding come down from the federal government or the state, that would be assessed at that time,” he said.

The council on Tuesday also voted unanimously to extend the adoption of the CIP from Feb. 15 to March 15, allowing the council more time to review the proposed capital budget and program.