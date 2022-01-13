BERLIN – It was win one, lose one for Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team this week with a 47-21 win over Arcadia, followed by a 43-34 loss to Delmarva Christian.

The Mallards beat Arcadia, 47-21, last week. Worcester led 11-2 after one quarter and 30-10 at the half and never looked back. Lily Baeurle led the way with 18 points. Myranda Beebe had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Natalie Brushmiller scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. On Monday, the Mallards fell to Delmarva Christian for the second time this season, 43-34.