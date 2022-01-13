Focus Multisports Contributes To Friends Of Holts Landing State Park

Community ARace Directors Rick Hundley and Ernie Felici, of Focus Multisports recently made a contribution of $1,250 to the Friends of Holts Landing State Park, after successful Bethany Beach Sports Weekend and the Coastal Delaware Running Festival events. Pictured, from left, are Bob Printz-Friends of Holts Landing State Park and Felici. Submitted Photos