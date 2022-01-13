Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean City-Ocean Pines Food Collection

Community DDuring December, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean City-Ocean Pines collected food in the Ocean Pines Community Center parking lot. Pictured, from left, are Kiwanians Carolyn Dryzga, Food Drive Chair Candy Foreman and Kitty Wrench sorting some of the non-perishable goods donated to Diakonia for its pantry.  Both Kiwanis members and the public made the donations.