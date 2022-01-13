Traffic Stop Finds Meth

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine last week during a routine traffic stop.

Around 12:30 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the north end of town observed a vehicle allegedly driving erratically in the area of 120th Street. The officer followed the vehicle as it made a U-turn at 142nd Street and continued south on Coastal Highway. The officer then conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at 134th Street.

The driver was identified as a juvenile, who reportedly told the officer she swerved out of her lane because her car was lowered, and she didn’t want to damage the underside of her vehicle because of the storm drains in the roadway. The front-seat passenger, identified as Paul Beamesderfer, 40, of Lebanon, Pa., appeared to be under the influence and made furtive movements toward the floor on the passenger side of the vehicle, according to police reports.

The juvenile and Beamesderfer were ordered out of the vehicle and complied. During a subsequent search, officers reportedly located a metal marijuana grinder under the front passenger seat. Officers also located a glass smoking device with white powder residue believed to be methamphetamine under the center console. The officer noted in the police report the smoking device was still warm to the touch.

Beamesderfer was taken into custody at the point. During a search of his person, OCPD officers located a plastic container in his pocket with suspected methamphetamine in it along with a red straw with white powder residue in it. He was arrested at that point for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Beamesderfer was searched again prior to being placed in a holding cell at the Public Safety Building and a baggie of a white crystal-like substance was found in his sock.

Domestic Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A local woman was arrested on assault charges last week after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with her teenage daughter.

Around 12:50 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence at 14th Street for a reported domestic incident. Upon arrival, the officer reportedly met with a female, individual identified as Sarah Weiss, 41, of Ocean City, who told the officer she called the police because she had been assaulted by her juvenile daughter.

According to police reports, Weiss was argumentative with officers on the scene and would not allow police to speak with her daughter, nor would she allow officers inside the residence to check on the welfare of her daughter. Weiss reportedly told officers the situation was now under control and no longer needed police assistance.

OCPD officers did eventually go inside and noticed signs of an apparent struggle, according to police reports. The juvenile reportedly advised Weiss had grabbed her by her upper arms and pushed her into the couch. The victim told police she did pull Weiss’ hair in an attempt to get her off of her, according to police reports.

OCPD officers reportedly observed a small cut on the juvenile’s face with fresh blood on it. Weiss reportedly told police she resides at the unit with her daughters and often has arguments with the juvenile victim. Weiss reportedly told the officer she did pull the victim’s hair and the victim pulled her hair during the altercation on the couch. Through the investigation, it was determined Weiss was the primary aggressor in the altercation and she was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Disorderly, Resisting Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Selbyville man was arrested last week after first acting belligerently at an uptown bar and later scrapping with police attempting to take him into custody for refusing to provide identification.

Around 3:40 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a bar at 132nd Street for a reported disorderly individual. The officer arrived and saw the suspect, later identified as Tobias Adams, 53, of Selbyville, talking to two employees near a rear door of the establishment.

The officer approached and asked Adams for identification, but Adams started to slowly jog away from the officer, according to police reports.

When Adams crossed into the roadway at 133rd Street while not in a crosswalk, he was cited for a minor traffic violation. After officers repeatedly asked Adams for identification, he reportedly refused to comply. Adams would not provide any identification, nor would he provide his name after repeated requests by officers, according to police reports.

Adams was advised if he did not cooperate, he would be placed under arrest for failing to identify himself. Adams refused to comply and got up from his seated position on the curb and attempted to walk away. OCPD attempted to stop Adams by grabbing his arms, but Adams continued to resist and attempted to twist away from the officers, according to police reports.

Even as officers attempted to place Adams in a transport vehicle, he reportedly continued to resist. OCPD officers spoke with bar staffers, who told police Adams had been acting belligerently inside the establishment before their arrival. Adams was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Unsatisfied Customer Throws Shot Glass

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware woman, apparently unsatisfied with her service, was arrested for malicious destruction of property last weekend after allegedly throwing a shot glass in the direction of a bartender.

Around 2 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a bar for a reported malicious destruction of property. The officer met with a bar security guard, who advised a female suspect, subsequently identified as Kara Satchell, 37, of Milton, Del., had thrown a shot glass in the direction of himself and a bartender.

According to police reports, the shot glass hit the bar and shattered, with glass hitting the guard and the bartender. Satchell agreed to speak with police about what had happened inside the bar. She reportedly told the officer she had been in the establishment with a friend and consuming alcoholic beverages.

Satchell told police the bartender was taking long periods of time between each drink she was served, according to police reports. Satchell reportedly told police when she received her check at the end of the night before leaving, the bartender told her to fill out the tip line and that she didn’t care what amount she left, according to police reports.

Satchell reportedly told police she felt targeted all night and had become angry. She told police she picked up the shot glass and threw it at the bar table in the area of the bartender, but had not directed it at anyone. She then paid her tab and left, according to police report. Satchell was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property.

Tint Leads To Weapons

OCEAN CITY — A Fruitland man was arrested last week after weapons were allegedly found in his vehicle during a stop for dark window tinting and loud music.

Around 9:30 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 85th Street observed a vehicle with window tinting too dark to observe the driver or any passengers inside. The officer also noted the bass of the vehicle’s sound system was so loud it could be heard through the officers closed patrol vehicle windows and doors, according to police reports.

The officer followed the vehicle before conducting a traffic stop at 70th Street. The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Dorrence Reid, 22, of Fruitland. According to police reports, Reid did provide his driver’s license, but became combative and questioned the reason for the stop.

Reid did present his license, but when asked if it included his current address, he replied it did not, but continued to be aggressive and would not provide an updated address, according to police reports. While Reid was searching for the vehicle’s registration, the officer observed two metallic fighting-style knives in the center console cupholders. At first, Reid refused to give up the knives to the officer, but eventually put them on the passenger seat. The officer observed the two knives to have spring-assisted releases, according to police reports.

The officer also allegedly observed in the vehicle a small, metal baseball bat only visible after the driver’s side door was opened and the seat reclined. OCPD officers also reportedly found marijuana throughout the vehicle, according to police reports. Reid was ultimately arrested and charged with possession of a concealed dangerous weapon and possession of the spring-assisted knives.

Fentanyl Suspect Sentenced

OCEAN CITY — The second of two suspects, arrested last May in connection with a drug distribution ring out of various resort hotels, pleaded guilty last week to possession of fentanyl and was sentenced to 232 days in jail.

In November, Melody Hines, now 33, of Selbyville, pleaded guilty in Worcester County Circuit Court to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. She was sentenced to 10 years, of which five were suspended. Hines was also placed on supervised probation for three years upon her release.

Last February, the Ocean City Police Department’s Narcotics Division initiated a controlled dangerous substance investigation into a local individual, Hines, who was reportedly selling heroin and fentanyl out of various Ocean City hotels. Last May 19, OCPD officers observed Hines run a red light uptown on Coastal Highway and initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, OCPD officers requested K-9 assistance and the department’s K-9 Jappie and his handler responded to scan the vehicle. During the scan, Jappie gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. During the subsequent search, OCPD officers recovered over 200 bags of fentanyl and over $600 in currency.

Also arrested in connection with the investigation was Eddy Roundtree, 53, of Lincoln, Del. Roundtree faced the same charges as Hines. Last week, Roundtree pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and will serve 232 days in jail.