Things I Like – January 14, 2022

by

Waking up to snow

Observing construction crews at work

YouTube highlights of games I miss

ocean city live webcams

When the forecasters get it right

My teenager studying on his own

The 10-Year challenge photos

A memorable eulogy

Talk radio on a road trip

Well-trained dogs

A clean house after a day of work

A historian’s memory

