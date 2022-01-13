Decatur Girls Remain Unbeaten at 6-0

by

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team beat Bayside South rival Wicomico, 54-42, last week to remain unbeaten on the season.

After the win over Wicomico, the Seahawks’ record stands at a perfect 6-0. The two teams were tied at 12-12 after one quarter, but the Seahawks outscored the Tribe, 15-8, in the second quarter. Decatur outscored Wicomico, 14-5, in the decisive fourth quarter to pull away for the 54-42 win.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.