Eight Levels Of Control

Editor:

There are eight levels of control that must be obtained before you are able to create a social state, wrote Saul Alinsky in his book “Rules for Radicals” in 1971.

1 Control healthcare and you control the people.

2 Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live. Consider the illegal aliens flood.

3 Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.

4 Gun Control – Remove the ability for citizens to defend themselves from the Government. That way you are able to create a police state.

5 Welfare – Take control of every aspect of citizen’s lives like food, housing, and income.

6 Education – Take control of what people read and listen to – take control of what children learn in school like the critical race theory that divides us.

7 Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools. No more then, will we be able to recite, “endowed by our creator…”

8 Class Warfare – Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (Tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.

How are we doing with all of these given the fact that a Niagara Falls of dependent humans are coming across our border everyday, from all over the world.

We Americans better get our heads out of the sand and pray hard that Trump gets to stop this slide to socialism and then communism in 2024. If you think that socialism/communism for America would be a good thing, then you need to speak to a person who has lived under such a regime.

Dennis Evans

Berlin