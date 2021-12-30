OCEAN CITY — With the increasing trend toward higher and faster Internet connectivity, state and local officials have raised concerns those with older and slower devices could be at risk in cases of emergencies.

The Maryland 911 Board last week issued a warning 3G devices, such as cell phones and tablets, may not have the connectivity needed in times of emergencies in coming weeks. It’s no secret such devices are becoming increasingly obsolete, but many still rely on 3G to connect to law enforcement, emergency services and other needed services. The situation could become more acute in the coming weeks with the calendar flipping to 2022, the state board warns.

“The Maryland 911 Board is issuing a warning to consumers that older phones may cease operating in early 2022 due to the retirement of 3G networks and support for phones using 3G service,” the statement reads. “This may include other devices that use 3G connectivity, such as some medical alert devices, tablets, smart watches and home security systems.”

The potential situation could hit close to home, according to Ocean City Police Department Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller.

“In 2022, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile will discontinue using the 3G network service,” she said. “Throughout the last few years, tons of 3G-dependent phones have gone out to vulnerable adults, domestic violence victims, etc. Although efforts are underway to replace or upgrade the 911-only 3G phones, the Maryland 911 Board is concerned that too many people may be unaware they are in jeopardy of losing service.”

Those with lesser means, the elderly, victims of domestic abuse and others are often provided with slower 3G devices equipped to handle most emergencies, but lack the connectivity for other services. The Maryland 911 Board has warned even those rudimentary services could soon become obsolete.

“Most users of these services will be notified directly by the carriers if this discontinuation effects them,” the statement reads. “However, users of older phones used for 911-only purposes may not be notified if they do not have active service with the provider. It has long been the practice of some organizations for the homeless or domestic violence shelters to provide clients with older phones with no service, since those phones could still be used to call 911 in an emergency. Users of those older 911-only phones should be aware they may not work after 3G service is discontinued.”