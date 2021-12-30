Ocean Pines Anglers Club 2021 Angler Of The Year

Community DThe Ocean Pines Anglers Club presented the awards for 2021 Angler Of The Year at the December meeting. Pictured, from left, are this year’s winners with their leading catches by species Frank Tortella, fresh water trout and spot; Scott Carstairs, striped bass and croaker; Bob Woodward, flounder; Ken Thompson accepting for son Adam Thompson, red drum; and Budd Heim, sheepshead. Not pictured were Greg Donahue, bluefish and weakfish; Steve Stein, tuna; Kevin Welkner, tautog; Jim McWinney, black sea bass.