BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in strong performances in the first meet of the season last week with the boys finished third overall among the 12 schools competing and the girls finishing fifth.

On the boys’ side, in the 55-meters, Jaden Holland finished 18th and Ryan Calloway finished 19th. In the 300, Connor Herr finished 16th and Ethan Cowder finished 25th. Patrick Haynes finished 23rd in the 500, while Alex Ward was 25th and Gavin Weeks was 26th.

Ethan Justice finished first in the 800, while Gavin McCabe was seventh and Brian Herbert was 25th. Tristan Dutton finished first in the 1,600, while Shiloh Carmack was 17th and Herbert was 23rd. Justice finished second in the 3,200. Haines was 11th in the 55-meter hurdles. Jay McCarter was third in the high jump. Owen Mielnik was first in the pole vault, and Xavier Arnold was 18th in the shot put.

On the girls’ side, Miah Schwind was 23rd in the 55-meter hurdles, while Lily Olsen finished 32nd. Tiara McDonald was seventh in the 300, while Breanne Ferguson was 17th and Kylie Powell was 23rd. Ferguson finished fourth in the 500, while Summer Banks was 12th. Amber Marshall was ninth in the 800, while Chloe Resnick was 21st and Rachel Plata was 22nd.

Marshall was fifth in the 1,600, while Resnick finished 10th. Ava Becnel was seventh in the 3,200 and Daniela Carrasco-Gonzalez was eighth. Summer Brenner was sixth in the 55-meter hurdles, while Alexandria Urbanski was ninth and Abigail Melito was 16th. Brenner finished first in the high jump, while Rachel Peretz finished seventh in the shot put and Sasha Mete was 19th.