SNOW HILL – County officials agreed to accept an update to Worcester County’s Critical Area Code.

The Worcester County Commissioners last week unanimously accepted a comprehensive update of the Critical Area Code that combines the county’s Atlantic Coastal Bays and Chesapeake Bay programs into a single ordinance.

“The legislation was prepared to update the code to reflect changes in state law since the ordinances were last comprehensively updated,” said Bob Mitchell, the county’s director of environmental programs. “It was also done to simplify the program for our citizens, contractors and property owners.”

Mitchell told the commissioners his department had held listening sessions in the northern and southern sections of the county to gather public input on the update. He stressed that the changes would make the code simpler.

“It does not include additional regulations over and above what the commissioners have previously agreed to in prior amendments,” Mitchell said.

Natural Resources Administrator Jenelle Gerthoffer explained that the critical area encompassed all land within 1,000 feet of tidal waters and wetlands within Worcester County. She said the update was giving staff the chance to combine the two codes as Mitchell had said. The changes were made with the input of a consultant as well as input from the past and present county attorney. She said the update would bring the county’s laws in line with state laws.

“There have been changes to the state critical area law some of which have not been reflected in our county ordinance,” she said.

Mitchell read a letter of support for the changes from the Maryland Coastal Bays Program into the record. The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the proposed changes. The comprehensive update will now go to the Critical Area Commission for review before returning to the county commissioners for final approval.