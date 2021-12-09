OCEAN CITY — Plans for a significant seasonal workforce housing project are still moving forward behind the scenes, but whatever site is ultimately chosen, it won’t be ready for next summer.

In September, the Ocean City Mayor and Council received a presentation from the president of Holtz Builders out of Wisconsin expressing a desire to build one or more dormitory-style seasonal workforce housing projects in and around the resort area. Holtz Builders has had success in developing seasonal workforce housing in other resort areas to help address labor shortages and provide clean, safe and affordable accommodations for employees, both international J-1 visa students and domestic employees.

The company has expressed an interest in developing such a project in Ocean City to help with the resort’s critical seasonal employee shortage and their affordable housing needs. Throughout last summer, there was an acute seasonal labor shortage, particularly in the hospitality industry, forcing many businesses to close for a day or two, or at least cut back on hours of operation, during the peak summer season. It’s not secret Ocean City has a lack of affordable seasonal workforce housing and Holtz appears ready to step in and help fill that void with one or more projects.

Holtz Builders President Dan Bullock earlier this year toured the resort area for potential locations for one or more seasonal workforce housing and pinpointed five sites. One option identified was the Park-and-Ride in West Ocean City, which emerged as the early favorite. However, a deeper dive revealed there were significant zoning and environmental issues to overcome.

A second option was the town-owned municipal parking lot at 100th Street. That option would require a property swap with Delmarva Power in order to accommodate a seasonal workforce housing project. After the challenges with the Park-and-Ride location were revealed during a meeting in October, the 100th Street location emerged as the new favorite, although there are still other options on the table.

Another option discussed was the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) model block downtown. The OCDC was scheduled to meet on Wednesday to the potential site. The OCDC for years has been piece-meal acquiring property in the downtown area for its model block initiative, but it is uncertain if the quasi-private-public corporation is interested in utilizing the acquired property for seasonal workforce housing.

Another potential site identified was a property on Dorchester Street, but it has been determined that parcel is too small to accomplish Holtz Builders’ plans for a dormitory-style seasonal housing project. Another potential site identified was a portion of the old 94th Street mall property, but it has been learned that property owner is not interested in participating in the project.

During the public comment period at Monday’s Mayor and Council meeting, local resident Martin Brannigan, representing a north-end condominium association near the proposed 100th Street site, asked for an update on the plans for the seasonal workforce housing project.

“Is there any update on the seasonal housing project?” he said. “I know it’s a project that is currently being given the fast lane as something that is necessary for this town.”

Brannigan urged resort officials to keep the residents abreast of plans for the workforce housing.

“I take it upon myself to talk to individuals involved,” he said. “I’d like to encourage more transparency. I’m encouraging more transparency on this subject because we have real concerns about this development.”

Brannigan said the proposed location at 100th Street could greatly impact nearby residents.

“The project that has been discussed is a large one right next to our homes,” he said. “Basically, it would be three, four-story fraternity houses as I like to call them. We’d like to know what progress has been made if anything. I know you were trying to get it done for next summer for the J-1s. I understand that.”

Council President Matt James said there has been little discussion at the council level since the proposed sites were last presented in October.

“We have not discussed this at the council level in some time,” he said. “The staff has been working on it and we haven’t got an update.”

City Manager Doug Miller said two items related to the seasonal housing project were included on next week’s work session agenda, the first of which relates to the 100th Street site.

“Two issues will be discussed as it relates to this issue,” he said. “We’ll talk about a property swap with Delmarva Power for property at 100th Street. Also, the OCDC will be here to discuss their work on workforce housing.”

Miller said he has had multiple brief discussions with Holtz and it is now apparent whatever site is ultimately chosen, there won’t be a project in place by next summer.

“I’m in weekly contact with Dan Bullock of Holtz Builders,” he said. “He’s the one planning on building the facility. They do not have anything ready for the season of 2022. They’re now looking at 2023. They are still looking at properties in town and out of town. We’ll learn more when we hear from OCDC next week. I really don’t have any other status update.”